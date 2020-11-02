Get rid of that body odour

By Folarin Leonard

Among the many things you could do that are very wrong and turn people off or possibly drive them away forever, is having a body odor.

It becomes a pathetic case when an individual doesn’t know how to take care of his or her body.

You find that one of the major destroyers of relationships has to do with the terrible fact that people do not take good care of themselves.

So they tend to smell to the other party which then causes the other party to lose interest in getting to know them the more or even venturing into a deeper and more intimate relationship with the individual in question.

Today, we’re going to be looking six (6) ways you can get rid of this enemy. Keep yourself squeaky clean Shower at least twice a day and you’ll wash away sweat as well as reduce the number of bacteria on your skin.

Sweat by itself is virtually odorless. But when microscopic bacteria that live naturally on your skin mix with sweat, they multiply quickly and raise quite a stink and it could be disgusting.

So washing thoroughly, especially areas prone to sweating can reduce body odor. If you sweat normally, you might have more of a problem with body odor than people who sweat too much.

That’s because, when people sweat excessively, the sweat tends to wash away the odor-causing bacteria. So shower more often.

Use antibacterial soap When it comes to choosing a soap to use when you want to have your bath, we advise strongly that you choose antibacterial bath soap.

Washing thoroughly in a bath with an antibacterial soap bar fights and reduces the count of germs and bacteria that have planted themselves onto your skin during your busy day, in turn reducing the odor.

So when next you go shopping or you just want to get change of bathing soap, do look for the words “antibacterial” on the soap’s packaging before going ahead with the purchase.

Towel off thoroughly Once you’ve showered, be sure you dry yourself completely. Not with any kind of towel, No.

We’re talking quality wool towels. Immediately you step out of a bath, towel off and make sure you dry any areas where you sweat a lot.

Don’t let the water dry off on your skin before you remember to begin toweling your body.

And know that if you do towel thoroughly, and your skin is dry, it’s harder for bacteria that cause body odor to breed on it.

Do make sure you dry your towel immediately after use. Don’t throw it into a corner.

This causes the towel to become damp and it makes it an easy camp ground for germs and bacteria which in turn causes body when you make use of it.

Apply “Industrial Strength” deodorants or antiperspirants Once you are clean and dry, use a strong deodorant or antiperspirant on your underarms.

While deodorants do not prevent sweating, they mask the smell of bacteria on your skin. Antiperspirants contain aluminum chloride, a chemical that reduces sweating, and often also contains a deodorant.

Stronger deodorants and antiperspirants are available without a prescription. Look for products that say on the label they are higher strength due to ingredients.

If you think you need even more help, you may want to ask your doctor about prescription antiperspirants.

Apply the deodorant or antiperspirant twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening.

This way you tend to smell nicer and more pleasing to the people around. Keep your wardrobe squeaky clean.

This is one place where a lot of people tend to totally miss it. They make use of clothes and forget to change them after the first and second wear.

You need to change clothes often when you have a busy day and sweat heavily. Fresh clothes help keep body odor down.

Be sure to change your socks as well, especially your underwear. Please change your underwear regularly.

It is totally wrong for you use your underwear more than once. It’s a bad habit that should be cut off right away.

Don’t only change them; wash them and keep them clean and dry. And if you tend to have a foot odor, make use of deodorant powders in your shoes, replace insoles frequently, and go barefoot if possible.

Cut out or cut down “offensive” foods or drinks Did you know?

That what you eat affects your body odor? Foods that tend to make you sweat more often, such as hot peppers or other spicy foods, also contribute to body odor.

And the aroma of foods such as onions or garlic can be carried in the sweat, making you smell bad.

Drinks with caffeine or alcohol may also cause you to sweat more. So be careful to reduce your intake of spicy food.

And if you must eat these foods, be sure to brush up your mouth after eating these foods.

Don’t go into a public area with your mouth smelling like a ton of garlic or onions. It’s just disgusting