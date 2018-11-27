Gernot Rohr: Victor Moses too young to retire

Nigeria national team manager Gernot Rohr is hopeful that Chelsea winger Victor Moses will reverse his decision to retire from international football.

Moses brought his Super Eagles career to an end after the 2018 World Cup, saying he was turning his focus to his club career with Chelsea, as well as his young family.

Rohr has tested out alternatives to Moses, calling up the likes of Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze, who featured in last week’s friendly against Uganda.

Yet, with Nigeria set to return to the Africa Cup of Nations midway through next year, the Super Eagles boss is hopeful that he will able to call on the 27-year-old at the finals in Cameroon.

“He told me, I was surprised after the World Cup that he wanted to stop. I tried to convince him that it was not the moment for him to stop, I didn’t succeed,” Rohr said at a media event.

“Even his agent told me now he has to focus on the club and I hope he will have the opportunity to play again in his club or in another one.

“The transfer window will open in January, so perhaps he can change club and find a club where he’ll play and he can change again his mind.

“He’s only 27 years old, he’s too young to stop his international career.”

Moses notably played a major role for Nigeria when they won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa – their last appearance at the continental finals.