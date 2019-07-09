Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr says his team must cut out mistakes in their game if they are to secure a place in the semifinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the expense of the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The Super Eagles will face the South Africans in their quarterfinal duel at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is 8pm Nigerian time.

The West Africans have looked particularly shaky in defence with Leon Balogun committing a blunder which led to the first goal conceded by the side in the shock 2-0 loss to Madagascar.

There were traces of same problem in the 3-2 second round win against perennial rivals Cameroon last Saturday at the Alexandria Stadium.

Rohr is hopeful his side will put up a solid display against the South Africans and advance to the semifinals.

“We played against South Africa in the qualifiers and it was difficult for us. To beat them, we have to be strong and avoid some of the mistakes we made in our previous games,” Rohr said.

“At this stage of the competition, it is important to have total concentration and avoid little mistakes.

“I hope we can produce a better performance from our previous games and also progress into the semi-final. ”