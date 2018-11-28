Gernot Rohr concerned over Leon Balogun’s lack of game time at Brighton

Leon Balogun’s lack of game time at Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League is a source of worry to Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.

Balogun has had game time hard to come by featuring in only two of Brighton Hove Albion’s first 13 games this season.

Rohr’s concerns merely echo sentiments he often expresses about his key players who don’t feature regularly at their respective clubs.

On Leon Balogun, we will insist all the time on our player playing regularly because its the same for other players,” Rohr said.

We have some other players like Moses Simon who is not playing at the moment, while others are injured.

“We tell them sometimes that it’s better to play in smaller club than to go to a big club in the Premier League and you don’t play. It’s difficult, but we have discussed this in our conversation especially with Balogun.

“We have this communication in my mother language so it’s easier. We will try to help him in the right way. It’s not about the salary he can get. Of course, it’s a good one I believe, but he has to play.

“He’s 30 now which means that if he’s not playing, it will be more difficult for him to be fit.

“We will speak with these players who have this problem. And when the January transfer window opens we will see.

“Like we did last year with Ahmed Musa. Musa went back to CSKA Moscow. He had contacts with him while he was at Leicester City where he didn’t play.

“He was blocked there and he returned on loan to Moscow. I even went there to see him train. It was a sacrifice for him to have a new beginning at the World Cup.

“We will have good communication with our players but cannot do transfers for them. We can only speak with coaches about them and how they can be good for their team.