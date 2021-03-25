Germany player tests positive for coronavirus ahead of World Cup qualifier

An unnamed German player has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Thursday’s opening 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Iceland, the country’s football federation (DFB) confirmed on Thursday.



The DFB said the positive case was recorded in Wednesday’s round of testing and the player in question, who is isolating, is asymptomatic.

“This news is of course bitter so soon before a game — for the coach and the whole team,” said DFB director Oliver Bierhoff.

He however added he hoped no other cases would emerge as “we have been very disciplined in following all hygiene rules until now.”

Germany will be in contact with local health authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia but the game remains scheduled to go ahead in Duisburg with an 8.45 pm (1945 GMT) kick-off.

“At the current moment, the game against Iceland will definitely take place,” DFB spokesperson Jens Grittner said.

As part of contact-tracing procedures, it is believed there is only one first-grade contact person to the player who is infected.

This means Germany will be without no more than two players due to isolation rules.

Preparations for the game should continue, according to the DFB.

This is coming after the first coronavirus case in the national team after eight matches were played in the pandemic without a positive test.