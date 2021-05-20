German FM arrives in Israel for talks on Gaza conflict

German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, has begun a visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories to gauge what the international community can do to promote a ceasefire.

The minister’s visit on Thursday comes 10 days after Israel and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip began a new round of conflict.

After landing at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, Maas is to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Defence Minister Benny Gantz and President Reuven Rivlin.

He will also meet separately with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Maas will join Ashkenazi on a visit to Petah Tikva to the east of Tel Aviv to view a building struck by a missile.

Shortly before his arrival, missile alarms sounded in Israel once more after falling silent for a number of hours. (dpa/NAN)