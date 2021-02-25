George Obiozor Warns Nnamdi Kanu — Daily Times Nigeria

George Obiozor who is the President of Ndigbo has warned Nnamdi Kanu about his plans to create Biafra, telling him it is not a child’s play.

Nnamdi Kanu has been agitating for Biafra and the federal government has been against his will to divide Nigeria.

There have been various protest in the Eastern part of the country by the Indigenous People Of Biafra.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo have not supported Nnamdi Kanu in the creation of Biafra and they have rather reiterated the need for peace and unity in Nigeria.

The President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, yesterday, reiterated that Ndigbo are not at war with Nigeria, stressing that Ndigbo would continue their efforts to seek justice, peace and fairness in all their dealings with everybody in Nigeria.

﻿Obiozor who spoke at a grand reception in his honour by Ndigbo Lagos, at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, cautioned those making utterances that have tendencies to put Ndigbo in danger to refrain from it.