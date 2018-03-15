We generated over N38bn for FG in 2017 – Immigration boss

The Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, has said that the NIS has generated more than N38billion between January and December 2017 from passport revenue, address verification fee, non refundable administration fee, e-pass among others.

He said part of the revenue raked in has however, been paid into the government pulse, service providers and other stakeholders.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja during an operational review meeting with zonal coordinators and Comptrollers of commands, the Babandede said his agency also generated about $28,850, 654. 00 from passport; and $1, 087,950.00 from Carrier liability and Visa on arrival from foreign collection.

The NIS boss said his leadership has opened Service Windows at all state commands, zonal and service headquarters for receiving all applications for various immigration services, which he said was “intended to eliminate unnecessary human interface in service delivery and prevention of rent seeking opportunity for extortion, bribery and corruption by officers and non-officers”.

Urging senior officers to ensure discipline at various level, Babandede said there was need for strict adherence to the provisions of the public service rules and discipline with respect to wearing the correct badges of rank, “especially by officers of Inspectorate Cadre, compliance to the Service Dress Code, appropriate hair, jewelry and make-up by female officers and courteous and friendly behavior towards customers”.

The CG also tasked senior officers to embrace President Muhammadu Buhari’s initiative on the Ease of Doing Business and the opportunity in the agricultural sector for sustainable alternative as they approach retirement, revealing that NIS was commended for being proactive, receiving a trophy from the Presidential Enabling Business Environment

Council (PEBEC) in recognition of its contributions to the Ease of doing business reform in Nigeria.