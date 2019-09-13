Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said they released an average of 3,633 megawatts of electricity into the national grid on Wednesday.

The figure as contained in a daily energy report compiled by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The report said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 4.77 megawatts from the figure released on Thursday.

It, however, said that 1,633 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report noted that unavailability of transmission infrastructure also accounted for non-generation of 3.0 megawatts during the period.

Similarly, it said that 2,588.20 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, zero megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost over N2 billion on Wednesday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Wednesday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructures.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Wednesday was 4,661 megawatts.