Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has tasked journalists to always be factual in their reportage in promotuon of good governance.

Speaking during the inauguration of the newly elected officials of the House of Representatives Press Corps at the National Assembly, Gbajabiamila said journalists must contribute to the well-being of the society through factual coverage.



The speaker said journalists have the capacity to shape different narratives in the society, hence the need to be truthful while reporting events.

He also tasked journalists to ensure balanced and objective reportage to avoid being one-sided, saying doing so would enhance the business of news reporting.

He said when Nigerians read stories that are not true, the media loses credibility.

He admonished the newly elected officials of the House Press Corps to always remember their oath of office in discharging their functions.

He said the leadership of the House under hin would ensure a conducive environment for journalists covering the House activities.

The speaker challenged journalists to do away with the bad eggs in their midst to enhance the image of the profession.

“We talk about reforms here and there; there has to be reform in your work too. Just recently, we had people from the media come and apologise for false reporage.

“You have the potential of even killing your business in a newspaper house because in a society if you’re sued, that’s the end of your job. So, what does it pay anybody, knowing especially that the story you’re publishing is false?

“My own is an admonition and there’s nothing wrong with admonition. Get me right, we want you to report the truth. Whether it is negative or not, one thing is just to make sure it’s the truth.

“Whether it goes against the House; it goes against the Senate, it doesn’t matter. But, let it be the truth,” he said.

