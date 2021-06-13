Gbajabiamila: Only dialogue can solve Nigeria’s problems

Only discussion, according to Nigeria’s Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, will solve the country’s problems and concerns.

In his letter of congratulations for Democracy Day 2021, he made the remarks on Saturday.

Nigeria has undergone numerous changes and improvements, particularly in the fields of development and freedom of expression, since its return to democracy in 1999, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Lanre Lasisi.

Gbajabiamila also praised Nigerians who, he said, have made tremendous contributions to leaders over the last 20 years, and urged them to keep cooperating.

He remarked, “Dialogue remains critical in resolving any democratic obstacles; I am pushing for more of it in our body polity and among individuals.”

He stated that every country in the globe faces its own set of issues, and that Nigeria is no exception.

However, he said, democracy is still a test case among nations.

The representative further stated that the only way to resolve any issues on the ground is through communication.