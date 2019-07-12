Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday named his media aides with the House of Representatives correspondent of Channels Television, Lanre Lasisi as his special adviser on media and publicity.

The speaker announced the appointments of his media team in a statement personally signed by him.

Also, appointed by the speaker are the Chief Press Secretary, Musa Krishi and Special Assistant on Print Media, Dele Anofi.

Before their appointments, Lanre was the Channels Television House correspondent, Musa was the Daily Trust Senate correspondent while Dele of The Nation newspaper was the secretary of the House of Representatives Press Corps,

Others appointed by the speaker include, Kunle Somoye, as special assistant on electronic and broadcast media; Bukola Ogunyemi as special assistant on new media and media researcher, and Ayo Adeagbo as special assistant on visual communication/official photographer.

All the appointments are to take immediate effect.