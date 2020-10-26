Gbajabiamila, governors, ministers query Lagos mayhem, urge Igbo to stay

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, South West governors and ministers from the region on Sunday paid a solidarity visit to the Lagos State helmsman, Babajide Sanwo-olu, over the deaths and wanton destruction of property during #EndSARS protests.

The governors led by their chairman, Ondo State’s Rotimi Akeredolu, as well as the ministers who embarked on inspection tours of various devastated scenes, commiserated with those that lost their lives and property in the arsons on public assets and private property.

Youths had embarked on peaceful protests tagged#EndSARS against brutality committed by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which resulted in mayhem.

Sanwo-Olu took the South West governors and ministers round to some areas which included Igbosere High Court, City Hall, DNA and Forensic Centre, that were razed and vandalised.

The visitors included governors of Ekiti Kayode Fayemi and Oyo Seyi Makinde as well as the ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare; Solid Minerals, Olamilekan Adegbite; Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and Tayo Alasoadura and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamowora.

Speaking on behalf of South West governors, Akeredolu appealed to the youths to suspend the protests, while the Igbo should disregard the threat to vacate Lagos.

He said: “The Governors of the South West States of Nigeria wish to solidarise with the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu, on the unfortunate occurrences of the past few days in Lagos State, which have impacted, negatively, on the whole Region.

It is disquieting, to assert the least, that a protest, widely acclaimed as peaceful and purpose-drlven, has been hijacked by some people, ostensibly to execute a destructive design.

“You will recall that the Inspector General of Police issued an order disbanding the special unit formerly known as Special Anti-Robbery Unit, SARS, in the wake of the protests across the country.

It Is also on record that the President and State Governors responded positively to the demands of the agitators.

A decision was reached at the National Economic Council meeting held on the 16m October, 2020, that all State should set up judicial panel of inquiry over violation of people’s rights and Incidence of police brutality.

This has been complied with. “Recent development leaves us with no other option than to believe that there may have been other reasons for the continued protests, well coordlnated and funded.

The spread of fake news and videos, which followed an allegation of shooting by some soldiers with heavy casualty figure at the Lekki Toll Gate, Victoria Island, Lagos, is primarily the purpose of our visit.

“We commiserate with the families of victims of violence across Lagos State and slain Policemen.

We pray that the Almighty grant them the fortitude to bear these avoidable losses.

We also note, with much pain and sadness, the vast and spreading destruction of property belonging to notable individuals and vestiges of our collective patrimony and pride.

We commiserate with His Royal Majesty, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on the sacrilege committed at his palace and condemn in no unmistakable terms the vile attack on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and destruction of businesses where it is believed he has interest, TVC, THE NATION.

“We are deeply concerned about the facilities and people’s investments that have been burnt. “We are worried that despite the unfortunate incident in Lekki, there is no definitive statement from the military.

“We want to insist on full investigation to ascertain on what actually occurred. The conflagration has been deployed by deliberate mass destruction.

“The damage done to the oldest court in the country is horrendous and other places.” He urged youths to desist from arson, saying “government properties cease to be government-owned once they are within your domains.”

“We commend our brother, Babajide for his patience, we are very proud of you,” he stressed. He urged the Igbo who are residents in Lagos to disregard a viral video asking them to vacate Lagos, saying it “should be totally disregarded.” He added: “We appeal to our youths to suspend EndSARS protests.

You should remain calm. We will attend to all your demands in due time.”

Also speaking on behalf of the Federal Government, Fashola said: “Our presence here is not accidental, it’s deliberate.

“Words are not enough to describe the extent of the damage we have seen but we are sure all will be well.”

He added that all the ministers who came down to Lagos were from South West, saying “we sympathize with the government of the State.

“I condole with families of those who have lost their lives and those who lost properties,” he said. He also commended the governor for his untiring efforts, saying “we hope that will bring down the temperature.” He added: “We await the outcome of the investigation to unravel the the mystery.

It is when we have answers that we can really have a close. “We urge peace, calm. Nigerians from all walks of life should come and do their business in Lagos and other parts of the South West.”