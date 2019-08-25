Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has felicitated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III as he marks his 63 birthday anniversary.

The speaker said the sultan has been providing good leadership not just for the Muslim Ummah, but for the country at large since his ascendance to the exalted seat of the sultan of Sokoto.

Gbajabiamila said the sultan, who doubles as the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the leader of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and the co-chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) is indeed, an embodiment of peace for all Nigerians.

“I wish to therefore, use this medium to heartily congratulate His Eminence as he marks his 63rd birthday. As a leader, the sultan has been up and doing and has never failed Nigerians in any way.

It is to his credit that he is known as someone who is constantly working towards peaceful coexistence among Nigerians everywhere,” the speaker said.

Gbajabiamila prayed Allah Almighty to continue to grant the sultan good health and wisdom for him to carry on with his good leadership in the country.