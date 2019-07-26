Henry Omunu, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, constituted the membership of the 102 standing committees of the House, naming their chairmen and deputy chairmen.

Our correspondent reports that close allies of the speaker were rewarded with the chairmanship and deputy chairmanship of committees considered to be significant.

Speaker Gbajabiamila’s key allies who were made committee chairmen include Rep. Abdulrazaq Namdas, who is now chairman, House Committee on Army, Rep. Muktar Batara, who chairs the House Committee on Appropriations and Rep. James Faleke, who chairs the House Committee on Finance.

Also, the speaker’s main opponent in the speakership race, Rep. Mohammed Bago was named the chairman, House Committee on Cooperation and Africa Integration while another staunch backer, Rep. Lynda Ikpeazu, chairs the House Committee on Maritime, Safety and Education.

Similarly, Rep. Wale Raji is the chairman, Committee on House Services, Rep. Onofiok Luke, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was named as chairman, House Committee on Federal Judiciary.

Other prominent committee chairmen are Rep. Nicholas Mutu (PDP), who was named chairman, House Committee on Gas Resources, Rep. Tunji Ojo was named chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) while Rep. Wole Oke heads the Public Accounts Committee.

Rep. Benjamin Kalu is the chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Darlington Nwokocha is the chairman, House Committee on Insurance, Rep. Sakin Ader as chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Up Stream) and Rep. Victor Nwokolo as the chairman, House Committee on Banking and Currency.

Excluded from list of committee chairmen and deputy chairmen were Rep. Kingsley Chinda and former Deputy Minority Leader in the 8th House, Rep. Chukwuma Onyenma.

Meanwhile, the House has adjourned plenary and members have proceeded on their annual vacation and the House is expected to resume plenary on September 17.

Briefing journalists at the end of Thursday’s plenary, the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, pledged his commitment to ensuring a good working relationship between the House and the media.

He said: “We will like to work with you to help the public understand the workings of the National Assembly. I am aware that before joining the National Assembly, it was difficult for me to get to know the workings of the National Assembly.

“You are aware that there are so many misconceptions about the National Assembly. It is my duty and your duty to make sure that the public gets to know better.

“I want to assure you that my doors will be open. We are going to make your job as easy as possible to make sure you deliver and on our own part, we will deliver.”