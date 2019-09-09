Henry Omunu, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed his happiness over the amicable resolution of the leadership crisis that engulfed the Bauchi state House of Assembly.

The speaker who was in Bauchi on a condolence visit over the demise of the father of Rep. Mansur Soro told the Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed that leadership at all levels is not about one party.

The speaker said it is good that both parties in the state House of Assembly were able to come together to move the state forward.

“We are here simply to pay a condolence visit to the family of one of our own who has been an integral part of the 9th National Assembly from inception or even before inception, Rep. Soro.

“When we heard of the incident, just hours ago, it was incumbent upon us to come and visit the family. We will proceed from here to the family house.

“But, we felt it was an important opportunity as well, which we should never let pass apart from protocol to pay a courtesy visit, to also share with you our gladness and happiness to the fact that I see that the seeming crisis that almost engulfed the state some couple of months ago, has now been resolved.

“I’m also happy that it wasn’t without the intervention of the House of Representatives. I want to encourage your excellency, that you are doing wonderfully well, so far in terms of how you’ve been able to carry all your members along and the whole state. I’m happy and I’m glad to see that that is happening already in Bauchi state.

“Governance is not for one person or one party; governance is all about everybody, not just doing the political parties, but even the people,” the speaker said.

Responding, Gov. Bala thanked the speaker for deeming it fit to visit him in Government House, Bauchi even though he was in the state for a condolence visit.

The governor thanked the House of Representatives for their proactive reaction to the state assembly crisis and for intervening in its quick resolution.