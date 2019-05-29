Gbajabiamila, Blessing to Nigeria, says Lagos APC Leader

An All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Lagos State, Hon Adedoyin Adeyinka has described the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as a blessing to the country, urging Nigerians to support him to become Speaker in June.

Adeyinka who spoke on Monday at the 2019 Alaka Children’s Day Celebration in Lagos, praised the member representing Surulere Constituency 1 for meeting the expectations of his constituents.

Describing Gbajabiamila who was pronounced ‘The Face of Alaka 2019 Children’s Day Celebration’ as a a man of integrity, honour, purpose and foresight, Adeyinka said, “Hon Femi Gbajabiamila is a pride to Nigeria and a living testimony to the unlimited capacity of the black man.

Hon Femi Gbajabiamila is Surulere’s gift to the world. He is a Nigerian leader, a national leader. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila knows the basic things. He has the will and the drive. He has the basic understanding of what the people need.”

To Adeyinka, Gbajabiamila in his first, second, third and fourth terms in the House of Representatives carved an enviable reputation for himself as a firm, principled and visionary legislator.

“Gbajabiamila contributed greatly to the socio-economic growth of the country. Specifically, the member representing Surulere Constituency 1 in the House of Representatives helped to put the country on the path to socio-economic and political re-discovery. He attracted jobs, political appointments and federal projects to Surulere.”

He commended Gbajabiamila for his vision and selfless service to mankind, saying that “Gbajabiamila demonstrated his philanthropic gesture by distributing no fewer than 501 computer tablets to secondary school students, 30 new buses, 25 tricycles and 160 motorcycles to his constituents.

“He sanitized and stabilized democracy in Nigeria. He contributed greatly to the death of the Third Term Debate. He brought governance closer to the people.

He improved the quality of education in schools through ICT tools. He established various programmes to improve the lives of his primary constituents,” he said.

He disclosed that Gbajabiamila was named Hon Femi Gbajabiamila the Face of 2019 Alaka Children’s Day celebration because of his outstanding legislative performance and the empowerment of the people.

“Hon Femi Gbajabiamila was chosen because of his achievements in the holistic development of Nigeria, his consistency in the course that seeks to prime humanity to loftier heights and his passion for issues concerning Nigeria.

Hon Femi Gbajabiamila was also selected because of his role in community development, capacity building and the invocation of the doctrine of necessity.”

Adeyinka, however complained about those opposing the speakership bid of Gbajabiamila, saying they are not wishing Nigeria well.

‘’They may actually be wolves in sheep’s skin who want all legacies of the President Muhammadu Buhari led APC administration to be wiped off the face of this earth. We must reject such people. They do not mean well for Nigeria.”