Garleya Esther Wins 2019 African Young Orators Competition

Isaac Oguntoye

Anxiety, hope and song of victory were the feelings of the day as the new winner emerged in the just concluded African Young Orators 2019 competition which took place at an event Hall around Oduduwa way G.R.A Ikeja, Lagos on 15th of March 2019.



It was indeed a tough decision for the judges as all participants delivered their five-minute prepared speech on the theme of “Nature is a common language” citing different example from all spheres of life.

The winner, Garleya Esther, a fifteen years old student from Princess Adeja International School College, Gboko Benue State was filled with tears of joy as she thank both the organizers and her parents for giving her the opportunity to be part of the competition saying “I’m really excited; in fact, I’m short of words because I never expected this.

I want to thank the organizers for giving me this opportunity and the platform. And to my parents, I want to say daddy and mummy; I’m so grateful and thank you so much for providing everything for me to be here.”

When she was asked about her advice for other students, she said “For the student, I will say, you have a talent in you; you don’t need to hide it. Bring out yourself and show yourself to the world and it will take you places.”



On what people should expect from her when she finally get to United Kingdom for the competition, she said “Keep looking forward to it, you would be dazzled.” The talented young chap said.



Also speaking at the event, the executive director Peat Philips Foundation and the prime mover of African Young Orators Competition, Mr Akin Olu-Philips who share his experience, joy and challenges during this year competition saying “I will rate this year edition as ‘very good’.

I think we’ve done well and we could do better. Basically, our focus at Peat Philips Foundation is to improve communication and leadership skills in the young ones and that’s why we came up with all these educational programs to be able to impart on these kids.”



“We are indeed grateful that we could host the season 2 of this noble programme despite not having corporate sponsorship to assist with the needed funding to host an impressive competition, however, we would not fail to express our profound gratitude to corporate organization who contributed their products and services to the successful hosting of today’s event”



Meanwhile, it will also interest you to know, that this year competition was also use to celebrate World Speech Day which he described as a day of expression where you get to express yourself freely on how things can be, and how things ought to be.