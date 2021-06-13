Gani Adams: June 12, Abiola cannot be happy with Nigeria

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Saturday said he believed Late MKO Abiola is not happy in his grave.

Adams in his June 12 address noted that the system of government being practised in Nigeria is an autocracy, not democracy.

He stated this at the annual June 12 commemoration organized by the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Yoruba leader lamented that Nigeria’s democracy evolves in disunity, rivalry and killings, adding that the democracy Abiola lived and died for is not what the people are witnessing.

“This present danger has been threatening the fragile union of our great country. And sadly, Nigeria is sliding towards an anarchical point.

“Nigeria is at war with itself because a section of the country has always betrayed the trust which is the bond that binds us together as a nation.”

The guest lecturer, Prof. David Aworawo of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) delivered a speech titled ‘June 12 and National Integrity.

Awolowo said the cancellation of the 1993 election, described as the freest and fairest in the history of Nigeria, caused a setback to the nation’s development.

“The June 12 election allowed us to look back, and redress the mistakes of the past. We can only change the narrative by reflecting on the June 12 milestone to achieve national integration and political stability.

“Every country always wishes to enjoy the influence and control of a big country, but the size of a country largely depends on the control and influence a country has among the comity of nations”, Aworawao said.

Dignitaries in attendance were Prof. Derin Ologbenla, NUJ Lagos Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi, Chief Gani Kayode Balogun, Osi Aare Ona Kakanfo, Chief Babajide Tanimowo, Yinka Oguntimehin among others.