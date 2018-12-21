Ganduje to reward best police cadet student

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has congratulated an indigene of the state, Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shuaibu Aminu, for emerging the best graduating student of the 1st Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State. President Muhammadu Buhari had presented a ‘‘Sword of Honour’’ to ASP Aminu at the Passing Out Parade Ceremony of Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police of the Academy, on Thursday in Kano. Speaking at the event, Ganduje said that the officer, who holds a B.Sc in Accounting, had brought honour to the state and would be duly rewarded. The Governor also commended the President for being the first serving President to witness the passing out parade of the first batch of Nigeria Police Academy Regular Cadet Officers. ‘‘It is a symbolic event for us and we are happy that the Academy is situated in Kano. ‘‘The graduation of 602 cadet officers have added to the manpower of the Police force, which is very important in the midst of the country’s security challenges and the upcoming general elections,’’ he said. Ganduje also lauded President Buhari’s speech at the event, particularly his charge to police officers to shun corruption and practices that could impede the image of the Force. ‘‘That is very important and this corruption is an issue that has affected security agencies in recent time,’’ he said.