Ganduje to Keep commissioners up to May 29, 2019

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Ahmad Sorondinki, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said that all commissioners would remain in office till May 29th, 2019.

In a press release signed by the Director press Abba Anwar, Ganduje commended his Commissioners for being dutiful, transparent, committed and prudent in the management of their respective offices in the last four years in office.

He made the statement wednesday during the last Executive council meeting saying this could not be the end of their stay in office, since his first tenure would come to an end on May 29th, 2019.

“I thank you for being prudent in the management of your respective ministries’ resources. You prove your mettle by exhibiting exemplary leadership,” he stated.

According to Anwar The Governor singled out his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, at a point, whom he said “Came mid-way into the administration. But he contributed immensely towards the development of the state.”

He however, went further to commend the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, the Head of service Muhammad Na,iya whom he described as the general Government of government activities.

“I have been in government for many years of my life, but I never had it so good and smooth government-labour relation than this. Throughout the four years, they have been peaceful with labour unions and workers generally,” he said.

On the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries, Ganduje reveals that, “We are putting in place procedures that will not pave way for business as usual. Business shouldn’t be as usual.”

Explaining further that, while appointing Permanent Secretaries, government would consider the inclusion of professional people, that, “…we must give technical people chance to come on board.”

Governor assured that those who applied for the position, after being shortlisted would go through test and after being appointed, they would be placed on provisional period for six months. Before they could be confirmed finally.

“There is going to be performance indicators, like well management of people, zero-tolerance to corruption, good and effective file management and transparency among others,” he discloses.

Ganduje thanked all the Council members for the role they played during the gubernatorial election, encouraging that, “All members of my cabinet I am proud of you. We are still members of the same family. And I hope you will accept any assignment given to you in the next level, when you are given.”

Alhaji, Secretary to the State Government commended the governor on behalf of all members of the Council, for the opportunity given to them to serve the administration.