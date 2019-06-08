Ganduje/Sanusi’s feud: Dangote, Fayemi brokered peace

By Ahmad Sorondinki, Kano

African richest man Aliko Dangote and the chairman of governors forum Kayode Fayemi Friday night in Abuja brokered peace between Kano State governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11.

The intervention if the two leders may have led to the coming to an end, raging crisis between the duo over the creation of additional emirates and query issued to the emir over allegation of financial misconduct.

However, a press release signed by the chief press secretary to the Governor Abba Anwar, confirmed that Ganduje has dialogued with Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II

According to him, the reconciliatory meeting took place in Abuja and was initiated by Kano born business mogul Aliko Dangote and the Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum Dr Kayode Fayemi.

He said, “Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje exchanged banter with the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, in Abuja last night, Friday.

“As the two leaders met, they congratulated each other for the successful completion of the Month of Ramadan Fast and the Sallah festive period.

“Both leaders spoke jointly called Muslims and urged them to continue with the good teachings and spirit of the Fasting period of the Month of Ramadan.” The statement added.

He said, Emir Sanusi seized the opportunity to congratulate governor Ganduje for the victory in his second term in office wishing him to have successful tenure in office from 2019 to 2023.

The statement said that the dialogue which was not with President Buhari as speculated in some media was for a healthier relationship between institutions of government and Kano Emirate as the dialogue continues.