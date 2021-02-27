Ganduje sacks media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai — Daily Times Nigeria

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has sacked his media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai.

His sack was announced in a statement by Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, Daily Times gathered.

The Commissioner said Yakasai’s sack was with immediate effect.

Tanko Yakasai was reportedly arrested by SSS over his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC government. But SSS according to Daily Nigerian, has denied arresting Tanko.

The sack was announced amid speculations over his whereabouts.

It could be recalled that Tanko had some time ago been suspended from office over his criticism of Buhari.