Ganduje reinstates media aide,Yakasai suspended for criticising Buhari

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has ordered the reinstatement of his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai.

Daily Times recalls that, Yakasai lambasted the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for not addressing Nigerians amid national outrage as well as days of online and offline protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

Yakasai, who tweeted through his handle, @dawisu, had said the President has no empathy for Nigerians by his inaction.

Reacting in a statement, the Kano State Government had described Yakasai’s comments as “unguarded utterances” and suspended him “with immediate effect”.

But in a tweet on Wednesday, the state government, @KanostateNg, wrote, “H.E Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR has approved the reinstatement of his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai from his suspension.”