Ganduje nominates new commissioners, auditor general

Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the Kano State Governor, on Thursday sent a letter to the state House of Assembly requesting the approval of the lawmakers, the appointment of four commissioner- nominees and an Auditor General of the state. According to the Speaker of the House, Kabiru Rurum, who announced the development during a special plenary session, the House had also received two other letters from the state government.He read the names of the nominees to include Bashir Yahaya-Karaye, Mukhtar Ishak-Yakasai, Shehu Kura and Muhammad Tahir. The Speaker also read the second letter from the Governor through his Deputy, Nasiru Gawuna which is seeking the approval of the House to appoint Amina Inuwa-Sa’id as the State’s Auditor-General. “We also received another letter seeking our permission to establish College of Health, Science and Technology and repeal of Kano state Public Health edict of 1984”, the Speaker said.He then called on the nominees to appear before the House on January 2 for the screening and confirmation.The plenary session also witnessed the submission of the report of the House Committee on Appropriations on the 2019 proposed budget estimate which was adopted by the lawmakers after a heated debate. They also directed the Chairman of the committee to make some corrections before the Bill would be passed next week Monday.