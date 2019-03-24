Ganduje leads in Kano supplementary, closes in on PDP’s candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate and incumbent Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is taking a huge lead in Saturday’s supplementary election thereby closing the wide gap between him and his main rival in the race, Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had earlier had upper hand.



So far, results of 21 LGAs out of a total of 22 LGAs have been collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with Ganduje polling 31,743 votes against Yusuf’s 6,317 votes.

The result of Nasarawa LGA is been waited even as INEC officials are moving to the collation centre to conclude the exercise. Nasarawa LGA is where the highest number of votes is been expected.



The result of the March 9, general election, showed that the PDP candidate was ahead of Ganduje with 26,655 votes having garnered 1,014,474 votes against the governor’s 987,819.

INEC however declared the election inconclusive alongside some other states including Plateau, Adamawa, Benue, Sokoto and Bauchi.



As it stands this morning, Ganduje’s total votes is 1,019,562 as against Yusuf’s total of 1,020,791, leaving a difference of just 1,229 votes in favour of Yusuf.



However, the bulk of the votes is expected to come from Nasarawa LGA as it would be the final decider of who takes the day.