Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has set up a technical committee to review the Almajiri system of education in the state.

The governor announced this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar and made available to newsmen on Monday in Kano.

The statement said the committee was expected to fine tune the system and recommend ways to stop students from roaming and begging on the streets under the guise of attending Qur’anic schools as Almajiris.

According to the statement, measures to be taken should focus on promoting the dignity and resourcefulness of pupils for the overall development of the state.

It added that the recent government’s pronouncement of free and compulsory primary and secondary schools education would among other things integrate Qur’anic schools with mainstream government-controlled schools where English, mathematics, hygiene education, among others would form part of the curriculum for the identified Almajiri schools.

According to the statement, members of the committee constituted on Sunday, included notable Islamic scholars such as Gwani Yahuza Dan Zarga, immediate past Executive Chairman of Kano state Qur’anic and Islamiyyah Schools Management Board.

Others include representatives of the state Universal Basic Education Board, Ministry of Education, traditional institutions, Qur’anic teachers of great repute both nationally and internationally, and other critical stakeholders.

The committee’s Chairman, Dr. Muhammad Tahar-Adam assured the governor of their readiness and dedication to deliver on the mandate.

“We will do our best to deliver in accordance with Islam both in practice and application,” he assured.