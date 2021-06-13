Ganduje commends Ohaneze for preaching unity as APC receives decampees

AHMAD SORONDINKI, KANO.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje commended the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo for their recent position on the sustenance of peace and unity in the country.

Ganduje, who spoke at Kano pillars during a grand -reception rally to commemorate Democracy Day on Saturday insisting that it was by the will of God that people from different ethnic nationalities were brought together as Nigeria and Nigerians in one nation.

He urged all sections of country to continue to preach peace gospel of peace and unity among Nigerians, irrespective of religious or ethnic background.

He said he and other Governors across the country have resolved to work even harder in collaboration with the Federal Government to bring lasting solution to the lingering problem of insecurity facing the country, at the moment.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for deeming it right to honour the late MKO Abiola with a post-humours award and set aside June 12 as Democracy Day in honour of Chief Abiola.

“You are most welcome to this memorable occasion, that is the Democracy Day. We thank President Buhari for given Abiola a post-humours award.

We seized the opportunity to welcome members of the PDP Kwankwassiyya across the country and other decampees into our great party. From today, you are born again. You are no longer members of PDP. You are welcome to the APC.”

“we are working together to ensure that insecurity is eradicated in the country. We are happy that the new service chiefs are committed towards this task; and I am sure President Muhammadu Buhari is given them all the needed support.”

He said.

“We should see unity in our diversity. We all should come together and ensure peace and unity of this country. If God wanted, he would created one language, but God in his wisdom created many languages and bring us together as a people of one nation,” he added.

Kano held a mega-political rally at Kano Pillars Stadium, Sabon Gari, where hundreds of members of the opposition parties were welcomed into the fold of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Among those who decamped into the ruling party were the governorship candidate of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) in the 2019 election, A.A. Zaura with scores of his supporters, including hundreds of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), particularly those from the Kwankwassiyya Movement.

Ganduje also received a former governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Salihi Takai and his supporters into the party.

Also received into the APC fold was Honourable Ali Datti Yako, a member representing Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency, who defeated Honourable Abdulmumuni Jibrin, in the last election.

Umar Yakubu Dan-Hassan, a former gubernatorial candidate, also joined the APC family.

Yako, two-time Local Government chairman and former Commissioner of Water Resources during Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s administration had contested under the platform of PDP during the 2019 election.

Ganduje also received, Abba Risqua Murtala Mohammed, first son of the assasinated Military Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed

Ganduje also received Kwankwassiyya coordinators from Kebbi, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Rivers, Zamfara, Enugu and Osun states.

Risqua was running-mate to Salihi Takai in the 2015 governorship election, under the platform of the PDP.

However, Jigawa state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Badaru joined Ganduje at Kano Government House since Friday night where entertainment night was held at Coronation Hall.

The entertainment night which lasted into the early hours of Saturday, was garnished with drama and musical performances by artists who thrilled the audience with their sonorous tunes.

In his remarks, the Leader of House of Representatives, Alhaji Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who spoke on behalf of members of House of Representatives from Kano, said Governor Ganduje has shown unbeatable leadership qualities since he assumed duty as the number one man in the state, and pledged that the Federal lawmakers will continue to give him adequate support.

Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya who spoke on behalf of the three Senators in the state, praised President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring the presence of Federal projects in the state, pointing out that the development of physical infrastructure in the state by the APC-led administration, will improve Kano’s economy.

In his speech, the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni who was unavoidable absent because of weather condition, but represented by Farouk Adamu-Aliyu, commended Ganduje for the way he is steering the ship of the party and ensuring dispensation of democratic dividends in the state.