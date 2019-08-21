Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has appealed to stakeholders to support routine immunisation for children in the state.

Ganduje made the call in Dawakin Tofa on Tuesday, while flagging off the meningitis vaccine, “MenA” which is an addition to the routine immunisation in the state.

The governor, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, stressed the importance of making healthcare accessible to communities in the state.

“We are totally committed to improving the healthcare delivery for the benefit of our people, and this will only be successful with support from development partners and other stakeholders,” he said.

Gov. Ganduje called on traditional rulers in particular, to continue mobilising and enlightening their subjects on the importance of routine immunisation to their children.

“We all have a role to play in accelerating healthcare; I call on all local governments to invest in routine immunisation in their respective areas,” he said.

The governor lauded the efforts of UNICEF and other partners for their support in communicating to caregivers the importance of “MenA” vaccine and the risks of meningitis.

In a goodwill message, the UNICEF Health Specialist, Kano Field office, Hajiya Saudat Basheer, pledged body’s continuous support to the state for the benefit of children.

Basheer said that UNICEF would always be ready to support the state in promoting the wellbeings of children.

The Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, represented by the District Head of Tofa, Alhaji Isyaku Umar, expressed readiness to assist in the fight against child killer diseases. (NAN)