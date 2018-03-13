Ganduje calls for devolution of power

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has reiterated the need for devolution of power from the centre to various states and local governments so as to achieve good governance.

Ganduje stated this in Kano Government House while receiving the Kano 30-member Committee on True Federalism set up by the state government to project the views of Kano in the on-going debate for true federalism and restructuring.

According to him, there was need to take the issue of true federalism to be debated at the regional and state levels, “so, we found it imperative to bring this issue so that it can be debated at national level, at regional level; and I am aware that the Northern Governors’ Forum constituted a similar Committee which has been working. We also have a similar Committee at the party level. And now in our own case, we have it at the state level.

“However, in democracy, it is a very important issue. It should not be an issue that somebody will be annoyed with, it is an issue that we should welcome because democracy is dynamic.

“Along the way, we will see how we can refine the system. There is no doubt that the Federal Government, being an offshoot of military, because the presidential system was brought by the military even though civilians were there, but it was off course, under the guide of the Federal Government which by then, was a military government.

“So, you can see that from time to time, we can see how we can make some adjustment in our constitution. There is no doubt that the Federal Government has the element of unitary system, because the military itself was a unitary system so the child that came from the military must also have some features of unitary system.

“That was why the Federal Government became so bogus, the Federal Government became so strong in terms of responsibilities and in terms of revenue of the country itself–so that one on itself needs to be revisited. There is need to review the constitution for devolution of powers from federal to state government and from state to the local governments.”

Briefing the governor on the workings of the Committee, its chairman, Dr. Sule Yahaya Hamma said the Committee which has met 24 times since its inauguration in November, 2017, has held meetings with the Emir of Kano, traditional rulers, religious leaders, Islamic scholars, market women, students’ union, civil society organizations and other relevant agencies whose contributions formed part of the recommendations of the Committee.