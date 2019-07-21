Agency Report

Game of Thrones star Nkolaj Coster-Waldau is reported to have disagreed with the negative response to how his character’s story ended in the HBO series’s final season.

The actor, who played Jaime Lannister in all eight seasons, was said to have made an appearance at Comic-Con where he leapt to the show’s defence alongside Lord Varys star Conleth Hill.

While Hill accused the media of leading a hate campaign against the final season, Coster-Waldau specifically spoke about his underwhelming death scene alongside Cersei (Lena Headey).

“I thought it was perfect for him to end in the arms of Cersei,” he said, adding when some fans in the audience disagreed: “It made sense to me – that’s just my opinion.”

His co-star Headey previously said she was “gutted” about how her character went out – and even revealed further disappointment over a crucial Cersei scene being scrapped from the show.