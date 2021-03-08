Gambari, Marwa, Shehu Receive COVID-19 Vaccines

On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, received the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, after President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo received theirs on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The aim of the public vaccination is to inform Nigerians about the vaccines’ protection and efficacy.

He was vaccinated at 10:28 a.m., after completing an e-registration form and filling out a vaccination card, and sat for 15 minutes as per the vaccination protocol.

Dr. Husain Munir, the Chief Medical Director of the State House Medical Centre, later presented him with a vaccination card.

Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), the former military administrator of Lagos and Borno states and Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), was also appointed at 10:39 a.m., while the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, was appointed at 10:11:43 a.m., and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, was appointed at 10:41 a.m.