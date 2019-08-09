…Says, payment will be done in batches

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Transportation and Construction Services Limited, Babagana Dalori, has commenced payment process of about 393 clients owed by the company.

In a statement signed by the company’s media consultant, Abdulhamid Ibrahim, Dalori however stated that the payment will be done in batches.

This is coming eight months after the company, which is involved in sand mining, quarry and transportation services, stopped payment to its clients as a result of some setbacks it had faced, arising from natural disasters.

The company’s operation was brought to a standstill as a result of an unforeseen flood at its sand mining site in Jere, Kaduna State as well the suspension of quarry activities for three months in Abuja by the federal government which affected its production at Mpape.

This was followed by some unprecedented happenings including the detention of the company’s chief executive officer, Babagana Abba Dalori by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for about five months.

The development frustrated the company’s efforts to resume settlement of its clients, having not been able to persuade the federal government alongside other actors in the industry to lift the ban on the quarry activities and the rehabilitation of the sand mining site in Jere in February.

The statement further disclosed that despite the setbacks, the company was able to commence payment of its clients in batches.

Explaining further, the statement revealed that the payment, which is bill to be done in batches, was ‘first, of the capital sum paid to the company.

“In the current situation, the company will only begin by settling the capital, so as to restore stability and clients’ confidence.

“And this is starting with those at the lower rung, those who subscribe to bus and sand packages”,Mr. Ibrahim explained.

He however assured that the company’s management is doing everything possible to ensure that it meets all its obligations within the shortest time possible even as the continuous detention of its CEO is frustrating the efforts.

“Engr. Dalori is the CEO and he is actively involved in the day-to-day running of the business. And as such, if you detain him for five months, how do you expect that the company not to be affected?

“Imagine a governor or a president going MIA for five months, what becomes of the state?’ he wondered.

Expressing optimism that the payment will be completed within the shortest possible time, he added that ‘at the moment, what is more important to the company is settling its clients.

Babagana has been in EFCC’s custody since March 29 following a petition by some clients who could not reason with the company’s explanation of its inability to pay them.

He was granted bail by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territort sitting in Kuje, on July 03 but was rearrested by the anti-graft agency shortly after meeting up with the bail condition.