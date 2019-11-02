Goke Agbakosi, the Deputy Director of Finance, Galaxy Backbone (GBB), has called on the youth in the country to do regular exercise to keep fit.

Agbakosi gave the advice at the maiden edition of the GBB’s 5.20 kilometres Fun-Run exercise on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the idea was to get people to do exercise through running or walking to encourage living a healthier lifestyle.

The GBB official said the exercise was also a way of bonding among staff, strategic partners, vendors, collaborators and customers.

“You need to keep your body energised, exercise because the more you do that, the more your brain functions better, the more you are able to go about your daily activities,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr Henry Okeluwe, Deputy Manager, Technical Services, GBB, said that the mini marathon was a way of caring for one’s self outside office work so as to keep fit.

Okeluwe said the marathon had 150 participants all over the Federal Capital Territory, who registered on the website to partake in the event.

He said that the GBB had decided to make the marathon an annual event, adding that the organisation was going to be bigger and better.

“So, we advise them to try and organise this kind of events, so people will at least have time to exercise, have time to leave a healthy lifestyle and also mingle with members of the public.

‘’It was a result of a desire for staff to leave a healthy lifestyle, and at least take care of themselves outside work.

“We decided to organise this mini marathon for staff and also members of the public so that they will know the things we do here, services we provide to the country.

Mr Abiola Bolaji, who came first position in the male category expressed delight and thanked the GBB for organising such an event that would engage the youth in the area of exercise.

“I feel good, it was fun, although, it was not that competitive as I thought but I put in my best.

‘’I am not surprised that I emerged first position because it is something that has been part of me and I have been doing for a long time.

“I advise the youth to engage in regular exercise to keep fit,’’ he said.

Miss Celestine Dennis, who came first position in the female category, said she was focused and went through training before the day of the event.