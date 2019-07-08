Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Former political associate of President Muhammadu Buhari and founder of the Reformed All Progressives Congress(RAPC) Engineer Buba Galadima on Monday testified as a star witness at the Presidential election tribunal in Abuja stating that he abandoned Buhari because the president could not fulfilled the promises to electorates.

Under cross examination by Chief Wole Olanipekun( SAN) the witness -Galadima told the tribunal that he abandoned Buhari because “the President was not just and fair”.

He denied Olanipekun’s suggestion that he abandoned Buhari because the President did not appoint him a minister.

“I felt out with him because of lack of justice and fairness,’ he said.

The witness also said that he would have objected to Buhari candidature when INEC displayed the candidate list but he was out of the country .

However the witness admitted supporting Buhari during the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 presidential elections.

He also admitted voting in February 23 ,2019 presidential election. He said that after he voted at his polling unit he went to the PDP’s call/situation room.