GAC partners 5 financial institutions on car ownership scheme in Nigeria

Fortune 500 automaker, GAC Motor is partnering with five financial institutions in Nigeria with the aim of empowering upwardly mobile Nigerians to have access to personal and emergency mobility, achieving economic and personal needs with ease.

The ‘Drive Now, Pay Later’ service anchored by reputable financial institutions including Access Bank Plc, Nigeria’s largest and leading digital bank in Nigeria, Ecobank Transnational Plc, a pan-African banking conglomerate, Wema Bank, Nigeria’s commercial bank and Sunu Assurances, a leading African insurance company.

The scheme will afford Nigerians to own cars with ease by accessing an auto facility with these institutions.

This easy buy partnership amongst other things enables young Nigerians to purchase a brand new car through a credit facility, offering them convenience, latest technology features, warranty coverage and peace of mind.

The event was graced by captains of industry including Mr. Elias Igbinakenzua, managing director of Globus Bank Plc; Mr. Samuel Ogbodu, managing director/CEO, Sunu Assurance; Mr. Dotun Efebogun, divisional head and retail banking, Wema Bank Plc; Mrs. Korede Demola-Adeniyi, head, consumer banking, Ecobank Transnational Plc and Mr. Anthony Eke, senior manager, Access Bank Plc.

“The partnership with the select financial institutions was designed to enable customers to acquire new vehicles in a financially convenient manner.

With the easy buy agreement, Nigerians would not need to cough out the entire cost of a vehicle at once.

“There are several benefits to owning a car and we’re very thankful to these financial institutions for making Nigerians privy to these benefits with GAC cars.

“Our cars boast unbeatable performance, sportiness, luxury and much more,” said Chief Diana Chen, Chairman of CIG Motors, (authorized distributor of GAC Motor in Africa).

In other countries such as the United States of America, United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of the world, young adults own their personal cars which enable them to meet their personal mobility and economic needs with ease.

This is however, not the same in Nigeria, spurring the GAC brand to design cars specifically for the upwardly mobile young adults in Nigeria.

This comes as a timely intervention following recent data by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that revealed that to one private vehicle there are 41 Nigerians dependent on it, which is one of the lowest among other emerging markets.

Unique features of these GAC cars include electronic stability program; electronic brake force distribution system; passive entry passive start; parking sensors; and wide-angle rear view camera system with dynamic gridlines.

The cars also possess premium quality leather seats, GPS 3D audio navigation system, and 8-in-full colour lcd screen display features.

This GAC partnership with the financial institutions will enable the country to scale up the pool of private vehicle ownership.