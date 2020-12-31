Gabriel Aduda assumes duty as Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received its new Permanent Secretary, Gabriel Aduda.

Mr Aduda was received by a host of senior officials of the Ministry on Thursday, December 31.

Speaking on his expectations for the Foreign Affairs ministry, Mr Aduda noted that every ministry is unique in its own way, adding that each Ministry has a way of dealing with issues peculiar to them.

He said that applying knowledge to the peculiarities of the new Ministry will help to raise better outcomes.

He further added that his major expectation is to make the Ministry the first in the world.

READ ALSO: Ernest Umakhihe assumes duty as Permanent Secretary of Agric Ministry

‘’Though the Ministry has been doing very well but I expect that very shortly we will take it back to number in the world,’’ he said.

He also pointed out that the programmes of the ministry are also the programmes he should be working on.

He stressed the need to support the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama to run the agenda of the nation, ‘’which often times we refer to as the agenda of the president,’’ Aduda added.

‘’Our major occupation will be to give tips and to bring to actualization any given policy.

‘’So the minister’s agenda will be the agenda of the ministry,’’ he said.

Daily Times reports that Gabriel Aduda, is the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

He was the Permanent Secretary Political and Economic Affairs Office and Chairman National Authority on Chemical & Biological Weapons Convention (NAC&BWC), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He was the Director Civil Service Transformation Department, in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, where he also served as the Chairman; Public Private Partnership Consultative Forum Service Wide 2016-2017.