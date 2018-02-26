Our future depends on our people – Ecobank MD

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Charles Kie has reaffirmed that the transformation agenda of the bank to be one of top three banks in Nigeria within the next few years is on course.

He reiterated that Ecobank is investing in human capital to remain profitable and competitive. Also the bank is also enhancing its capital, technology, driving innovation and building a strong culture.

The Managing Director was speaking at the flag off of one year training programme for fresh graduates as part of Ecobank Graduate and Development Programme in Lagos on Monday.

The Managing Director, who was accompanied by other Management staff were on a visit to the Ecobank Training School that currently has 60 graduates, representing the first batch of 400 graduates to be employed and trained by the bank this year.

He reiterated that the graduate trainee initiative is part of Ecobank’ s future growth plan, which is part of a transformation agenda to make Ecobank the most preferred Bank in the country.

Kie who took the trainees through six key success factors listed capital as the first thing any bank must have. He noted that “those empowered to oversee the capital have to be well trained and knowledgeable so that they can ensure that funds in the bank are effectively deployed otherwise the bank may go down.

Secondly, you need a good technology. Without technology, there is no way you can run a bank. Thirdly, you need extremely good control. Without proper control, all the sales, revenue and profit that you make can also disappear.

Fourthly, we need talent -the brightest, the best skills and the most knowledgeable. That was why we spent so much time to make sure you get properly equipped, in order to develop the talents that we need.

We also need to be innovative to surmount challenges and create new frontiers. Finally, we need a strong culture. You must imbibe some of the values we have defined for ourselves as Ecobank Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the Head, Human Resources, Ecobank Nigeria, Yves Mayilamene, described the graduate trainee programme by the bank as an investment in the future generations of Ecobankers.

He stressed that the bank was investing in the people to accomplish its tall vision. In his words “this is an investment on the future generation of Ecobank staff who are going to take this bank to be one of the best or among the best banks not only in Nigeria but in Africa.

We are using Nigeria as a platform to craft dedicated, good and quality people as members of our staff”.

Mr. Yves Mayilamene emphasized that to build a bank for the future, the key success factor is the people, stating that only people with the required skills that could take the bank to its destination.

At the event, the Ecobank boss also commissioned the renovated ultra-modern training school urging them to put to good use the state of the art equipment provided in the learning facility.

Stories by Motolani Oseni