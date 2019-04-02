FUTO graduates 2, 929 students

Val Okara, Owerri

No few than 2, 929 students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) would be conferred with degrees and out of the number 42 students bagged first class honours.

The breakdown of the graduating students indicates that 834 made second class upper division, 1, 352 second honours lower division, 254 with third class honours while four graduated with pass.

Addressing journalists at the 31st convocation ceremony of the institution, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Francis Eze announced Miss Ogwo Onyinyechi Jane of the Department of Martine Management Technology with CGPA of 4.90 as the best graduating student for 2017/2018 class of graduands.

Prof. Eze disclosed that the institution has been appointed as African Centre of Excellence in future energies and electro-chemical system, saying that the university is one of the 17 universities in Nigeria approved as centres of excellence in various specific research areas.

He further disclosed that the project is valued at $6million in the first four years and is renewable for another four years.

“The convocation lecture according of the vice chancellor would be delivered by Prof. Chinedu Nebo with the theme: “Achieving economic recovery and growth plan through science and technology” scheduled for April 5.

Reading out the achievements of his administration, Prof. Eze stated that the university has created a new school called the school of computing and information technology with the following programmers, cyber security, information technology, computer science and software engineering that would commence admission in 2019/202 academic session.

“The Senate of the university recently created the office of the deputy vice chancellor, research development and innovation to coordinate and oversee all research activities as well as innovation and enterprise,” he added.

The convocation ceremony comes up on April 6 at the institution’s pavilion.