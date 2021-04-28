FUOYE Governing Council sacks Odusanya as registrar

*VC assures that no staff will be victimised

AYODELE ADESANMI, ADO-EKITI

Few days after he was suspended from office over allegation of misconduct, the Governing Council of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti state, on Wednesday, sacked the university’s registrar, Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya.

The Governing Council meeting, chaired by Dr. Mohammed Yahuza, took the decision on Tuesday.

In a statement co-signed by the Chief Information Officer and the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the vice-chancellor, Foluso Ogunmodede and Wole Balogun, respectively, and made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, they disclosed that Odusanya’s appointment was terminated during the council’s meeting.

However, the institution’s vice-chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, allayed the fear being allegedly entertained in the university community.

Following the exit of the registar, the university would come after those he had allegedly recruited in what has now been confirmed as irregular exercise.

Odusanya was, on 20th April, suspended from office to pave the way for proper investigation into allegations of irregular appointment during the recruitment exercise of the university between 1st August, 2020 and 10th February, 2021.

His sack, however, was approved by the University Governing Council “after critically looking at a report by the Council Disciplinary Committee set up to review the report of the Investigative Committee which reviewed all appointments during the said period.”

However, the council has, therefore, approved Mr. Mufutau Ibrahim as FUOYE’s Acting Registrar.