The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) , and Chairman Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Mr Boss Mustapha has reacted to the arrest and persecution of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, for throwing a party in violation of the restriction order against the spread of Coronavirus in Lagos.

The SGF speaking today said that Funke Akindele arrest shows that nobody is above the law

He said “Reports have been received of the general level of satisfactory compliance in Lagos with the lockdown order and we have similarly received reports of violations.

“In this case, I commend the governor of Lagos State with his institutions for the instant action of the government by prosecuting and convicting notable violators, which shows that nobody is above the law.”

Many Nigerians on twitter, berated Funke Akindele, an actress, for organising a house party amidst stay -at -home order by the Federal Government over COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the dignitaries that attended the party included; Naira Marley, Rasheed Gbadamosi, a former Lagos state governorship aspirant among others.

One of the twitter user, Mazi Olisaemeka with twtiter handle @olisasage said: “What Funke Akindele and the husband did was highly irresponsible, adding that the duo were expected to know better.

“How can you organise a house party with so many people in attendance at this time when social distancing is very important, it is really disappointing,” he said.

Also WalkingHumanJollofRice with twitter handle @n60oflife6 called on NCDC to immediately quarantine everybody that attended the house party.

According to him, dear @NCDCgov your Ambassador Funke Akindele, her husband JJC, Eniola Badmus, Naira Marley and the entire family threw a packed house party yesterday

” I love Funke and have nothing against her but everyone in that house should be forcefully quarantined, please treat as urgent,” he stated.

Another twitter user, OurfavOnlineDoc with twitter handle @Drolufunmilayo called on NCDC to immediately punish Funke for such act of misdemeanour and violation of government’s order.

According to him, dear @NCDCgov, please I hope there is a clause in the contract that Funke Akindele signed that spells punishment for the kind of idiocy she displayed yesterday.

He said that Akindele’s action was a total slap on the NCDC for hosting a house party despite being an NCDC ambassador, stressing that her excuse was stupid, silly and shameful lie.

The colleagues of Funke Akindele expressed sympathy with her and called for leniency over the case in court.

Most of her colleagues took to their instagram handles to express their sympathy as they equally prayed for her.

They acknowledged that the Africn Movies Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) award winner had been of a good behaviour over the years and had contributed meaningfully to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Akindele contravened the state rule when she organised an indoor birthday party for her husband JJC Skillz at their Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, the party which had over 20 people in attendance.

Actress Bidemi Kosoko wrote on her instagram handle: “You can’t be broken sis because God is on your side. It is just so unfortunate that we live in a country where just one mistake erase millions of good things you have done. It is well sis,” she said.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo also had this on his instagram handle with Akindele’s picture: ” You will overcome,” he said.

Also, veteran Actress Fathia Williams wrote: ” To err is human, to forgive is Divine. Be strong, the Lord is with you,” she said.

Actor Yomi Fabiyi said “My prayers and concerns are with you Funke Akindele. I am particularly happy that you explained and apologised.

“I have known you to be a very disciplined individual who pays attention to details, public association or authority instructions.

“Your passion and desire to help save lives during this COVID-19 pandemic was quite rapid and evident. Hopefully, no immediate risk detected.

“I join millions of your fans to say sorry and appeal for leniency. Social distancing is relatively new and most who violate never did it deliberately, aim to hurt others or intentionally disobey or trivialise the matter.

“Funke don’t assume this will define you in its entirety, after your many years of meticulous uprightness and service to the entertainment world in Nigeria, hang in there, this too shall pass away. I am with you.

“Maintain your apologies to the government and Nigerians, it should work at this crucial moment. Nigerians and the government appreciate humility and honesty. I care mate, Pele,” he said.

Lagos State Government is to prosecute all those who attended Saturday’s birthday party hosted by Nollywood star, Funke Akindele.

The state Attorney-General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) ), said on Monday that they would be prosecuted for flouting social distancing regulation of the state.

He made the disclosure in an interview shortly after an Ikeja chief magistrates’ court convicted and sentenced Akindele and her husband for flouting the regulation.

Chief Magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa sentenced Akindele and her husband to 14 days community service, each.

Aje-Afunwa also imposed N100,000 fine on each on them, directing that they should be isolated for 14 days.

The attorney-general said that efforts were being intensified to arrest all those who attended the party held on Amen Estate in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

According to him, all the attendees will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Once they are apprehended, they will face charges.

“Today, the state charged two people to court for violating the Infection Disease Regulation of Lagos State Government.

“They pleaded guilty and the court has sentenced them to pay a fine of N100, 000 each, to observe community service for 14 days and to be kept in isolation in a place to be decided by the Lagos State Ministry of Health,” he said.