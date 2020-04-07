Since the arrest of prolific filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello, lots of her colleagues in the industry have shared their concern while others plead with the state government. Here are few of the messages from her colleagues;

Mary Remmy Njoku wrote “Are all, I mean ALL the politicians, Pastors, Nigerians who have held parties, gatherings , photo sessions, rallies, and opening ceremonies in Jail? I am not making excuses for her Pls. Just asking. Cos if they are not…… Yes, She was wrong. Nobody is perfect. #releaseFunke. #SheIsSorry.”

For TV Personality, Uti Nwachukwu, here is his own thought on the issue “He wrote: ‘#freefunkeakindele .NIGERIA: the same ones screaming I love u! The same ones Begging you for help , the same ones admiring you ARE THE SAME PEOPLE That clamour for your persecution at the slightest misstep.’ one of the first lessons I learnt early : don’t fall for most of the praises of the ones that claim they are FANS! Unless tried and tested.

They ache to see you fall from grace!! But not this time!! STAND STONG FUNKE! . He who has obeyed this SHUTDOWN 100% should cast the First stone …She has apologised … She has even tweeted that she is broken , if that that doesn’t scream remorse I don’t know why else would . H.E @jidesanwoolu Please Please Please impose a Fine and Free #freejenifa

For actress, Uche Elendu she wrote” Please release her I don’t have any excuses to make for her cos the law is simple, No Social gathering!!!! but her humble and sweet spirit doesn’t deserve this arrest…We are Sorry on her behalf please @jidesanwoolu @balaelkana

She explained and apologized please listen and forgive, at least people ate food at the party, the people that clustered people to share 2 packs of Indomie in the name of Quarantine relief were not arrested, Please Forgive her #freefunkeakindele

Nigerians Please the same way you got her arrested through social media pls beg them to release her, her twins are crying #stayathome