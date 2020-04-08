…As hearing now holds today

ADP governorship candidate in Lagos in the 2019 election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, spent the night in police custody at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba,

Naira Marley and the Gbadamosi reported themselves to the State Criminal Investigation Department SCID on Monday after they were invited for their alleged violation of the Infectious Disease Regulation of Lagos state when they attended the birthday party organized by actress Funke Akindele and her hubby, JJCSkillz over the weekend.

The Lagos police spokesman, Bala Elkana, told DailyTimes on Tuesday that the singer’s proposed arraignment could not hold today (Tuesday) as earlier announced hence the bail.

He said, “Naira Marley was granted bail today (Tuesday) since the court is not sitting today. Not just him, but the three other people who were in police custody were granted bail to report back tomorrow (Wednesday) when the court will be in session.

“Naira Marley and the other three persons slept in custody on Monday, the intent was to take them to court on Tuesday but since the court was not in session, we can’t keep on holding them, so they were granted bail to report back tomorrow (Wednesday)”.

Funke and her hubby were arraigned before the Ogba Magistrate court on Monday April 6th for flouting the social distancing order of the state government.

They were sentenced to 14 days community service and ordered to pay N200, 000 fines. They were also ordered to immediately go into 14 days isolation to determine if they might have contracted the novel Coronavirus.

Spokesperson of the police command, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the delay in Naira Marley and the Gbadamosi arraignment, said no court would be opened in the state today due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t know who proposed today. They will be arraigned, but no court is sitting today. Courts don’t sit today. They have days they sit now because of this Coronavirus. They sat yesterday (Monday), the next sitting will be tomorrow (Wednesday).” he told newsmen.

A top official of the Ministry of Justice, who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Nation, said some Magistrate Courts in the state only sit on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, between 10 am and 1 pm following a March 30 directive from the Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, in the wake of the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

He hinted that the proposed arraignment of Naira Marley and Gbadamosi would take place on Wednesday, April 8.