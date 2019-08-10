(Pics: Funke Akindele on set)

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, has made her directorial debut in a new movie titled ‘Your Excellency’.

EbonyLife Films announced the production, which is a partnership between Akindele-Bello and the production company on Tuesday.

The actress featured in EbonyLife Films’ 2018 production, ‘Chief Daddy’ playing the role of the younger sister to Kate Henshaw and one of the daughters of Chief Daddy.

The actress will also be playing the lead role in the movie which has been tagged a social-media-driven political comedy.

Your Excellency tells the story of Chief Olalekan Ajadi, a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who is obsessed with Donald Trump.

Just when his campaign looks set to be another disaster, Ajadi is anointed by a major party and becomes a credible contender – all through the power of social media.

As the political drama unfolds, it seems possible that even the most inept candidate, with little to offer voters except for viral soundbites and amusing antics, can mount a serious challenge for the presidency

Speaking from the set, Funke Akindele said, “Your Excellency has a great script, excellent cast and an experienced production team, so I’m looking forward to making the best possible film. It’s great to be working with Aunty Mo again, so soon after the success of Chief Daddy, and hopefully, we can make another hit movie.”

The cast is a star-studded ensemble of well-known Nollywood faces, including Lala Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Ekun Edewor, Alex Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Mike Iheuwa, Seyi Law, Akin Lewis, and Bimbo Manuel.