Veteran Nollywood actor, Pa James, was recently the subject of discussion on social media after his home was sacked by flood for the umpteenth time.

The film star’s residence which was located in Oke Isagun community of Oke Odo LGA in Lagos state had been sacked by flood and from photos shared on social media, Pa James’ house looks like a small river.

Well-meaning Nigerians and colleagues had taken to social media to call for help on the actor’s behalf.

Top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has now impressed many after she gifted Pa James a new house.

The good news was shared on social media by actress, Kemi Korede, who asked fans to thank Funke Akindele for her lovely gesture. According to her post, Akindele had given the veteran actor a new apartment.

Kemi wrote, “On behalf of PA JAMES, I Want to say Big thank you to @funkejenifaakindele for the new apartment given to him by you.

God bless you so much for your good heart.your type is so rare..you are a gem. Almighty God will continue to make way for you where dier seems to be no way.”

Around this time last year, Pa James’ son, Samuel Ajirebi, had taken to social media to call on the government to look into the incessant flooding of his father’s house.

Samuel explained that 2019 would make it the 10th time his father’s residence was overrun with flood due to heavy rainfalls.

In the Instagram post, he wrote, “This year makes it ten years of repeated and consistent occurrence of this with severe damages done annually to properties, at times leading to temporary displacement!

“Letters have been written, TV appearances made, press releases written, still no significant step taken by the government to channel the overrunning canal.

“This is not a sympathy plea for anything, but a call to the state and local government authorities of Lagos ( @akinwunmiambode and @jidesanwoolu ) Oke Odo LGA respectively to please wake up to your responsibility and stop making citizens suffer in neglect!

“We need governmental intervention in Oke Isagun Community of Oke Odo LGA! “We lose properties! We lose rest whenever we see rain sign.”