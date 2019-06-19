FUNAAB VC tasks new students on academic excellence

Esther Taiwo

Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Prof. Kolawole Salako, has charged newly admitted students of the University, particularly the male folks to shun the use of hard drugs and other social vices as the University has zero tolerance for such.

Prof. Salako gave this charge during the 2018/2019 Orientation programme, organised to familiarise the newly admitted students with the history, do’s and don’ts of the University.

According to him, the University is up to the task of flushing out any unscrupulous student who intends to come into the University to perpetuate any act that is contrary to the main reason for which they are in the Institution.

He called on mothers not to be weary in the task of giving good upbringing to their children, particularly those of the male gender as they are the ones who indulge in the use of hard drugs, “Yahoo-Yahoo” and other social vices, in order to get rich quick.

Frowning at this trend, which according to the Vice Chancellor has gained popularity in the University system, he said girls are the ones making First Class and excellent grades because many boys have been misdirected to believe that the priority is to make money quickly by whatever means possible.

Salako enjoined the students, particularly those who reside outside the University campus to report any form of harassment or anybody who tries to lure them into any social vice to the University Management who will in turn take it up from there.

“You are here and we want the best for you, want the best for the University too by not giving us a bad name and anywhere along the line if you need us, call our lines, we will listen to you, we will help you solve your problem”, he assured.

Speaking further on the ways by which the University can be of help to the students, the Vice Chancellor stated that “there might be some of you who will be academically deficient; it is not the end of the world. You may need counselling to improve on your academics; you can visit the Counselling Unit in the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs”.

“On any issue that you need advice, the Office of the Dean Student Affairs should be the first port of call. There are Counsellors and trained personnel there to advise you”, he added.