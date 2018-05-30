FUNAAB Alumni supports students with 10 mini buses

As part of efforts to boost transportation of students within and outside campus, FUNAAB Alumni Association has supported the institution with 10 mini Suzuki branded shuttle buses to join its fleet of buses.

Presenting the buses to the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Professor Kolawole Salako, the President of the Alumni Association, Mr. Olusola Tobun, stated that the shuttle buses are meant to support movement of students within the University and it’s neighbourhood like Isolu, Harmony Estate, the First Gate, Hostels, Farm, and other locations.

Mr. Tobun disclosed that the Association is also considering bringing in long buses while adding that their fares would be affordable.

Responding, the Vice-Chancellor thanked the Association for the noble gesture which he said was timely and helpful, particularly in addressing the transportation challenge which has been giving Management concern.

He said: “Last week Monday we had just seven buses working but by today we can boast of about twelve that are working and more are still being repaired. Apart from that the security men internal and external are taking care of coordinating activities around camp junction and moving students to a location where there won’t be congestion and where there won’t be any problem”.

Professor Salako pointed out that so far, this has assisted in alleviating the traffic jam that was experienced last week at Camp junction, adding that “more buses are on the road now, the organisation is better and Management has started reviewing students Time Table so that we don’t have too many students coming to the park at the same time. We are going to engage the Student Union to sensitize the students to always come in such a way that the batches will be convenient for the buses to pick them according to their time table”.

Lauding the Association further, Professor Salako disclosed that only recently, the Alumni donated the sum of one million naira to the University for the Computerization of the Exams and Records Unit to facilitate the processing of transcripts.

He assured the Association of the highest level of transparency in the utilisation of the fund, adding that a committee which would include two Alumni would be set up to oversee the spending of the funds and report to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor(Academic) and the Registrar.

The Vice-Chancellor solicited for more support, saying, “We will be expecting more support from the Alumni. My thanks to every Alumnus, those around and even those in diaspora and we want to believe we would have stronger ties”.