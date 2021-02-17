Full list of high-profile defections to APC in 1 week — Daily Times Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, February 16, lost one of its chieftains, Gbenga Daniel, to the ruling side All Progressives Congress (APC) in what has openly kick-started the political permutation against future elections.

Daily Times earlier reported the defection of Gbenga Daniel who was the head of Atiku’s campaign team.

Without any iota of doubt, the APC has been massively drawing a new army to its side ahead of 2023, all thanks to its membership registration and revalidation exercise.

This is Gbenga Daniel in 2019 shortly after the 2019 election. He said that his people wants him to move to the APC after he resigned from @OfficialPDPNig and said he wasn't interested in politics according to him. I wonder how many times he wants to decamp to @OfficialAPCNg? pic.twitter.com/Uu35o49X6I — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) February 16, 2021

Prior to Daniel, a two-term former governor of Ogun state’s defected to APC. The last couple of days has been rewarding for the ruling train with high-profile people pitching their tents with the party.

More people are still expected to join. Ihejirika and Omisore top high-profile defections to APC in 1 week.

The Chief of Army Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan–Ihejerika joins APC in Abia . The Campaign Manager of Atiku in Ogun—Gbenga Daniel also joins APC . APC is only unpopular on Influencer's Twitter. Politics is local . pic.twitter.com/mHPkfSn0G2 — ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) February 16, 2021

Months after Governor Dave Umahi took the bold step to cross the fence. 1. Iyiola Omisore Amid defection rumour, PDP leaders meet Goodluck Jonathan Former Osun state deputy governor, governorship candidate and Ile-Ife royal prince, Iyiola Omisore on Monday, February 15, formally decamped from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the ruling APC. Omisore was the governorship candidate of SDP during the 2018 gubernatorial election and he came third in the poll.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lft.General Azubuike Ihejirika officially joins the All Progressives Congress, APC Abia State Chapter.



My people are you still waiting? Do the needful, join the biggest progressive party with the interest of NdiIgbo.



APC!!!!!

Mbanwe!!!!!#JoinAPC pic.twitter.com/guQd39ImlS — APC SouthEast (@SouthEast_APC) February 16, 2021

He was the mastermind behind the emergence of Gboyega Oyetola as the Osun state governor after colliding his structure with the APC in an election which initially appeared PDP was winning.

2. Blessing Onuh Blessing Onuh, a daughter of the former Senate president, David Mark, joined the APC from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Blessing Onuh, Benue lawmaker and daughter of former Senate President, David Mark defects from the APGA to APC



She noted that APGA has been enmeshed in a leadership crisis that has affected the cohesion and made members disenchanted hence her decision to leave the party. pic.twitter.com/l3K1uaIIxj — Abuja Discourse (@AbujaDiscourse) February 16, 2021

A member representing Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency of Benue at the House of Representatives, Onuh is expected to register officially as a member of the APC soon.

3. Yakubu Abdullahi Alhaji Abdullahi, a House member representing Bauchi federal constituency, also defected to the APC on Wednesday. ANALYSIS: How Gbenga Daniels’ defection in Ogun will shake, affect PDP and APC He joined the ruling train from the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

4. Gbenga Daniel Daniel, a southwest campaign manager of former vice president Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 general election and a strong pillar of the PDP, also joined APC on Tuesday.

The former governor who is popularly known as OGD is expected to pick up the membership card of APC before the registration of new members closes.

Photo News: A former Deputy Governor of Osun, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has formalised his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as he registered with the party on Monday. pic.twitter.com/puGdMdMsNF — The Guild Nigeria (@TheGuildng) February 15, 2021

Otunba Daniel has been a powerline and one of the financial engines of the opposition party, having served as governor between May 2003 – May 2011, with numerous businesses in the state to prove his solid influence.

5. Azubuike Ihejirika Nigeria’s former chief of army staff, Lieutenant-General Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), on Tuesday officially defected to the country’s ruling party. Ihejirika was Nigeria’s army chief between 2010 to 2014 under former president Goodluck Jonathan. Ihejirika, 65, announced his decision to join the APC at his Isuikwuato country home in Abia-North senatorial district.

