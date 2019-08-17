The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria, MACBAN says it has begun the awareness of its members in the 14 Fulani settlements in Enugu State in order to check infiltrators.

Alhaji Gidado Siddiki , the South-East Chairman of MACBAN, , disclosing in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Enugu, said that the awareness tour had also taken them to the cattle and perishable goods markets in the state.

In addition,he said that it had become necessary for the Fulani community to be sensitive to their environment in order not to endanger their peaceful co-existence with members of their host communities.

According to the chairman, he said that the happenings of the past few months in some parts of the state made them determined to be more security conscious, and report strange happenings around them to security agencies.

To this effect, Siddiki said that the association have visited 14 Fulani settlements in Enugu and have also gone to all the cattle and perishable goods markets in the state.

According to him,“Everybody is happy with the step we have taken. This is to show that we are not happy with what is happening in the state. We are seriously worried,”.

Siddiki said that members of the Fulani community in the state had been appreciative of the move by MACBAN which was aimed at ensuring that the situation did not get out of hand.

In his words, he said “We have sensitised our members on the need to ensure peaceful coexistence with members of their host communities. We need to respect them and their culture,” .

Further adding that ,“We will not allow infiltrators to destroy the good relationship we have built and maintained with our hosts over the years.

He urged his people to voice out anytime they notice something strange around them, and should report such to any Fulani leader who will, in turn, report to the appropriate quarters or security agencies

Siddiki said that the sensitisation tour would continue in the coming days.

