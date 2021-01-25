“Fulani Herdsmen in Oyo can not trace their home in the North again” – Miyetti Allah to Gov Makinde

Alhaji Ibrahim, who is the Chairman of the state chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria started that Fulani farmers living in Oyo Can not go him because they can trace their roots in the north.

He said Many herders never visited their home – that they were born in Oyo by their forefathers.

Alhaji Ibrahim Jiji also called on Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde to order for the arrest of activist Igboho over quit notice to Fulani herders.

You can recall that an agitator for Oodua Republic, Sunday Igboho last week told hersmen in Ibarapa land to vacate after a one week and failure to adhere to his order there would be trouble.

On the expiration ultimatum, Sunday Igboho and his supporters stormed Igangan community, a town where Sarkin Fulani of Oyo residing.

He told the people in Igangan village that Fulani must leave Oyo state forever